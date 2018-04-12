Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $24,956.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.3617 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services company providing a range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. It operates through five segments. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment provides retail insurance and investment advice, products and services to people across Canada.

