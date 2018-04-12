Morgan Stanley (MS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.31.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

NYSE:MS opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97,010.55, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 52,204 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $2,889,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 87,050 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,661,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,254 shares of company stock valued at $13,085,019. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 17,959,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,341,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,739,000 after buying an additional 206,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,643,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,392,000 after buying an additional 1,569,202 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,276,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,130,000 after buying an additional 299,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,117,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,005,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/morgan-stanley-ms-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.