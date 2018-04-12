Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, April 5th. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray set a $144.00 target price on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.77.

NYSE EL opened at $152.42 on Thursday. Est�e Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $84.33 and a 1 year high of $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56,012.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Est�e Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Est�e Lauder Companies will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Est�e Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 40,797 shares of Est�e Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $6,119,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 11,179 shares of Est�e Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $1,526,380.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,032.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,642 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/morgan-stanley-raises-est%ef%bf%bde-lauder-companies-el-price-target-to-160-00-updated.html.

Est�e Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Est�e Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Est�e Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.