Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL)

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 25th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $55.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

BPL opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5,420.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.20. Buckeye Partners has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $946.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.02 million. Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pieter Bakker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $900,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Sauger sold 11,013 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $483,690.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPL. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 315.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

