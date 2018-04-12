Morgan Stanley Trims Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Target Price to $16.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3,023.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.00. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 11th. The retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,710,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $103,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,424,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,053 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,992,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,822,000 after acquiring an additional 649,180 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 871,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,398,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products.

