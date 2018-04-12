Morgan Stanley Trims Lockheed Martin (LMT) Target Price to $373.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $388.00 to $373.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $369.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $348.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.14.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $339.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -22.19. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $266.01 and a 12-month high of $363.00. The firm has a market cap of $96,911.30, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 354.55%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.74, for a total value of $6,588,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 80,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,904,941.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Ambrose sold 7,517 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.89, for a total transaction of $2,690,259.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a security and aerospace company. The Company operates through four segments. Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies.

