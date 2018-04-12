Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 645 ($9.12) price target on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of LON:MAB1 traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 627 ($8.86). The company had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,178. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 358.25 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 668 ($9.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a GBX 11.90 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th.

In related news, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 605 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £302.50 ($427.56). Also, insider Katherine Innes Ker sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 622 ($8.79), for a total transaction of £10,822.80 ($15,297.24). Insiders purchased a total of 3,794 shares of company stock worth $2,348,444 over the last quarter.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers, as well as advice on protection and general insurance products. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries.

