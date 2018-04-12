Mothership Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:MSP)

Mothership (CURRENCY:MSP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Mothership token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Mothership has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Mothership has a market cap of $17.02 million and $55,711.00 worth of Mothership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003054 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00817871 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014617 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00040781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00174323 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Mothership Token Profile

Mothership’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Mothership’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. Mothership’s official website is mothership.cx. Mothership’s official Twitter account is @MothershipCX.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mothership is aims to be a blockchain financial services focused around the Estonian e-Residence government programme. The core of these services are: Token amrket for the EUWallet connected to your e-Resident digital IDSecure crypto exchange Hosting platform for blockchain applications”

Buying and Selling Mothership

Mothership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Mothership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mothership must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mothership using one of the exchanges listed above.

