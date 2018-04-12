Motif’s (LON:MTFB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Capital Partners

Motif (LON:MTFB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Northland Capital Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

MTFB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motif in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Motif in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Motif in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 101.50 ($1.43).

MTFB stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 34.10 ($0.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,302. Motif has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.75 ($0.73).

Motif Company Profile

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is Iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

