Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media coverage about Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Motorcar Parts of America earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.251797833652 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms recently commented on MPAA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

MPAA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,536. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $421.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Joffe Selwyn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 140,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,691. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 6,612 shares of company stock valued at $140,356 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications.

