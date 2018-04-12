Mountain Province Diamonds (MPV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPV) (NYSE:MDM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$77.24 million for the quarter.

TSE MPV opened at C$3.35 on Thursday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of C$3.13 and a 12 month high of C$5.25.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine.

