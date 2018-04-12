Christopher Kuehl Sells 3,589 Shares of MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) Stock

MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) SVP Christopher Kuehl sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $63,740.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MTGE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.80. 279,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. MTGE Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $815.20, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.18.

MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million. MTGE Investment had a net margin of 177.04% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTGE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MTGE Investment by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 432,027 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MTGE Investment by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 515,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 349,908 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new position in MTGE Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $4,274,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MTGE Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $4,114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MTGE Investment by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 122,573 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of MTGE Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Christopher Kuehl Sells 3,589 Shares of MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/mtge-investment-corp-mtge-svp-christopher-kuehl-sells-3589-shares-updated-updated-updated.html.

About MTGE Investment

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments.

Receive News & Ratings for MTGE Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTGE Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.