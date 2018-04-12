MTS (MBT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS (NYSE:MBT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. HSBC raised MTS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised MTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of MTS in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MTS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of MTS stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. MTS has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $9,571.47, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MTS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,002,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,915,000 after buying an additional 1,769,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MTS by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,858,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,789,000 after buying an additional 2,674,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MTS by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,640,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after buying an additional 1,976,294 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in MTS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,514,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,998,000 after buying an additional 28,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MTS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,718,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after buying an additional 40,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About MTS

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. The company operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and handsets.

