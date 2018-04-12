MTS Systems (MTSC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTSC. B. Riley set a $70.00 price target on MTS Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of MTSC opened at $51.65 on Friday. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $881.89, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that MTS Systems will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other MTS Systems news, Director Chun Hung Yu purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,324.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.58 per share, for a total transaction of $214,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 97,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

