Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €195.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €195.00 ($240.74) price objective by equities researchers at Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEURV. Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €188.00 ($232.10) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €212.00 ($261.73) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($246.91) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($264.20) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €203.26 ($250.94).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a one year high of €200.00 ($246.91).

