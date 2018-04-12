Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Reduces Stake in Kellogg’s (NYSE:K)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its stake in Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Kellogg’s were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg’s by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in Kellogg’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Kellogg’s in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kellogg’s from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg’s in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg’s from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $297,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $14,241,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 623,763 shares of company stock valued at $42,787,777 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. Kellogg’s has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22,293.88, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Kellogg’s had a return on equity of 70.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg’s will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Kellogg’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.47%.

Kellogg’s announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg’s Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

