Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. South State Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156,410.25, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at $82,178,019.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

