Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Eugene T. Coleman sold 33,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $965,602.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4,440.30, a PE ratio of -207.54 and a beta of 2.32. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $35.16.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.54 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -769.23%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation (Murphy) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. Its exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments: the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries.

