Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) by 206.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 561,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,489. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,337.53, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MUSA shares. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens set a $65.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Gabelli cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

