Musiconomi (MCI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29.00

Musiconomi (CURRENCY:MCI) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Musiconomi has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Musiconomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Musiconomi has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One Musiconomi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00816651 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012939 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00040116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00161772 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Musiconomi Profile

Musiconomi’s launch date was August 29th, 2017. Musiconomi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Musiconomi is /r/Musiconomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Musiconomi’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi. The official website for Musiconomi is musiconomi.com. Musiconomi’s official message board is medium.com/musiconomi.

Buying and Selling Musiconomi

Musiconomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and IDEX. It is not possible to buy Musiconomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Musiconomi must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Musiconomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Musiconomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Musiconomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.