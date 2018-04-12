NamoCoin (NAMO) Price Up 56.4% Over Last Week

NamoCoin (CURRENCY:NAMO) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, NamoCoin has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar. NamoCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $494.00 worth of NamoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NamoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015461 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016315 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NamoCoin Profile

NAMO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. NamoCoin’s total supply is 560,211,620 coins. NamoCoin’s official website is namocoin.co.in. NamoCoin’s official Twitter account is @NamoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NamoCoin Coin Trading

NamoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase NamoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NamoCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NamoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

