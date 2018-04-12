Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRX. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.35 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Storm Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.10.

Shares of TSE:SRX traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.35. 96,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,901. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$2.42.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$34.84 million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “National Bank Financial Cuts Storm Resources (SRX) Price Target to C$3.25” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/national-bank-financial-cuts-storm-resources-srx-price-target-to-c3-25.html.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily owns interests in lands covering approximately an area of 109,000 net acres in 155 net sections located in Umbach. Storm Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.