National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Iamgold (IMG)

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iamgold in a report issued on Monday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Iamgold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of C$369.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Iamgold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.53.

Shares of IMG opened at C$6.81 on Thursday. Iamgold has a one year low of C$4.89 and a one year high of C$8.87.

In other news, Director Stephen Joseph James Letwin sold 133,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$1,050,526.25. Also, insider Jeffery Alexander Snow sold 15,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$121,863.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,466.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/national-bank-financial-equities-analysts-lift-earnings-estimates-for-iamgold-img.html.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa; and Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.