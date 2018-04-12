National Bank Financial Reaffirms Sector Perform Under Weight Rating for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR)

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR)‘s stock had its “sector perform under weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, March 26th. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s FY2018 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

APR stock opened at C$9.95 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$11.65.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$10.86 million for the quarter. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had a net margin of 120.10% and a return on equity of 31.49%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

