Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.35 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.16.

Painted Pony Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 751,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,594. Painted Pony Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “National Bank Financial Trims Painted Pony Energy (PONY) Target Price to C$2.35” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/national-bank-financial-trims-painted-pony-energy-pony-target-price-to-c2-35.html.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.