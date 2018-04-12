National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.19. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2019 earnings at $13.87 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 89.03% and a return on equity of 101.93%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CP. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$255.00 to C$263.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. UBS lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$270.00 to C$266.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$254.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$252.50.

Shares of CP stock traded down C$0.62 on Wednesday, reaching C$223.54. The company had a trading volume of 253,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,175. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$189.57 and a one year high of C$240.40.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, insider James Dominic Luther Clements sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.21, for a total transaction of C$230,210.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

