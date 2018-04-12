Barrington Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCMI. BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of National CineMedia to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 402,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -769.42. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $433.66, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,590,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,789,000 after acquiring an additional 438,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,401,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $25,301,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 12.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,054,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 346,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 469,920 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 249,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $1,374,194.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,387,513 shares of company stock worth $7,889,192 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barrington Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/national-cinemedia-inc-expected-to-earn-q2-2018-earnings-of-0-07-per-share-ncmi-updated-updated-updated.html.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. It owns and operates the digital in-theatre network in North America, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.