National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National General from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of National General from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National General from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.76. 6,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,028. The company has a market capitalization of $2,639.05, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.93. National General has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. National General had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that National General will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Newgarden sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $123,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 6,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $161,345.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in National General in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in National General by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in National General by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in National General in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. 46.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

