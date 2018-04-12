National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) Director Sells $75,636.42 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) Director John N. Nunnelly sold 2,383 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $75,636.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,665.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NRCIA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,390. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.09, a PE ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.68.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). National Research had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. equities analysts predict that National Research Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of National Research by 252.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National Research by 75.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Research during the third quarter valued at about $488,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company operates through six segments: Experience, The Governance Institute, Market Insights, Transparency, National Research Corporation Canada and Connect.

