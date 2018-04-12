Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. Natural Gas Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Natural Gas Services Group.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.77 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGS. ValuEngine lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director John Chisholm sold 2,750 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $66,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,899.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $68,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,563.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,454 shares of company stock valued at $785,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $317.71, a PE ratio of 221.82 and a beta of 1.24.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales.

