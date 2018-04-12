TheStreet Lowers Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.91. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $88.29 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 25,933 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets.

