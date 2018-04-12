NavCoin (NAV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.29 Million

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. NavCoin has a total market cap of $69.40 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00014065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, NavCoin has traded up 36.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00057477 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00032502 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00121304 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00022604 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00036322 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00465375 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 62,701,533 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to buy NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

