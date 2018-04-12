Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Raised to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Compass Point currently has $16.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.55.

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 657,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,526.77, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.20. Navient has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13, a current ratio of 22.35 and a quick ratio of 22.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. analysts predict that Navient will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

In other Navient news, SVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 17,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $250,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,993,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 5,718.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,551,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,001 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,410,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,717,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

