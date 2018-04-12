Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $33,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,963,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,755,000 after buying an additional 111,461 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,501,000 after buying an additional 132,026 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCI traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 73,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.94, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. Navigant Consulting has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Navigant Consulting will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/navigant-consulting-inc-nci-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc is a global professional services company. The Company serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. It operates through four segments. The Healthcare segment provides consulting services and business process management services. The Energy segment provides advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response and grid modernization The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.