Head to Head Analysis: Navigant Consulting (NCI) & Its Rivals

Navigant Consulting (NYSE: NCI) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Navigant Consulting to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Navigant Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Navigant Consulting shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Navigant Consulting and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigant Consulting 0 1 1 0 2.50 Navigant Consulting Competitors 92 311 479 14 2.46

Navigant Consulting currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.39%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Navigant Consulting’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Navigant Consulting is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Navigant Consulting has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigant Consulting’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navigant Consulting and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navigant Consulting $1.03 billion $74.95 million 19.25 Navigant Consulting Competitors $978.13 million $63.48 million 19.26

Navigant Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Navigant Consulting is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Navigant Consulting and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigant Consulting 7.26% 7.96% 4.86% Navigant Consulting Competitors -217.56% -17.41% -6.73%

Summary

Navigant Consulting beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a global professional services company. The Company serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. It operates through four segments. The Healthcare segment provides consulting services and business process management services. The Energy segment provides advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response and grid modernization The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry. The Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology segment offers professional services, including valuation and economic analysis, as well as accounting, regulatory, construction and computer forensic expertise.

