Financial Analysis: Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) versus The Competition

Navigator (NYSE: NVGS) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Navigator to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navigator and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $298.60 million $5.31 million 69.38 Navigator Competitors $311.95 million -$37.09 million -6.97

Navigator’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Navigator. Navigator is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator 1.78% 0.84% 0.44% Navigator Competitors -19.96% -4.22% -1.10%

Volatility and Risk

Navigator has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigator’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Navigator and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 1 3 0 2.75 Navigator Competitors 331 878 1002 10 2.31

Navigator currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 37.91%. Given Navigator’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navigator has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navigator beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

