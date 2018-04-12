Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NCS Multistage (NCSM) Stock Price

Press coverage about NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) has trended positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NCS Multistage earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.1031455588058 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCSM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on shares of NCS Multistage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

NCSM stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $697.05 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCS Multistage news, EVP Kevin Trautner sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $25,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Marty Stromquist sold 110,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,153 shares of company stock worth $2,158,903.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

