Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

NKTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $2.12 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $102.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,533.22, a PE ratio of -186.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total transaction of $14,889,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,855,285.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $211,082.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 574,592 shares of company stock valued at $53,470,081. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,024,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 930,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,565,000 after purchasing an additional 256,078 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

