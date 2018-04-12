NEO GOLD Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges (NEOG)

NEO GOLD (CURRENCY:NEOG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. NEO GOLD has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $165.00 worth of NEO GOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEO GOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEO GOLD has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00801823 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012973 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00039361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00163427 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

NEO GOLD Profile

NEO GOLD launched on November 1st, 2017. NEO GOLD’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens. NEO GOLD’s official Twitter account is @NEO_GOLD_com. The official website for NEO GOLD is neo-gold.ulcraft.com.

NEO GOLD Token Trading

NEO GOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is not presently possible to buy NEO GOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO GOLD must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEO GOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEO GOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEO GOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.