Neogen’s (NEOG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) in a report released on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00.

NEOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Neogen from $46.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $68.06 on Monday. Neogen has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $3,473.60, a P/E ratio of 79.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Neogen’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $69,298.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $1,003,144.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,775 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,202 shares of company stock worth $5,717,826. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

