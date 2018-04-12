Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,495.27, a P/E ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.27. Neogen has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $68.96.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Reed sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $374,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $69,298.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,202 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Roth Capital set a $62.00 price objective on Neogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/neogen-neog-stake-lessened-by-meadow-creek-investment-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.