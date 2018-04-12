NeosCoin (NEOS) Price Reaches $2.31 on Top Exchanges

NeosCoin (CURRENCY:NEOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, NeosCoin has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One NeosCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00033696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex and Poloniex. NeosCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $309,388.00 worth of NeosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,854.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $665.72 or 0.09729820 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029917 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033740 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00668551 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00023894 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00195656 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.01733420 BTC.

About NeosCoin

NeosCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2014. NeosCoin’s total supply is 3,762,347 coins. The Reddit community for NeosCoin is /r/NeosCoin. NeosCoin’s official website is www.neoscoin.com. NeosCoin’s official Twitter account is @NeosCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NeosCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency featuring a network of masternodes that provide instant a private transactions. Neos v3.0 will provide a decentralized and immutable hosting service and social network, where participants are rewarded for their activity. Creating, sharing and liking (and more) content is automatically rewarded with a portion of the block reward (based on a point system). Neos v3.0 will offer access to the cryptocurrency without the need for exchanges or faucets. Within the network, there are also premium services that create a use case for the coin. Most of the coins spent on the premium services are bunt while a smaller part is sent to a development fund, making NeosCoin a deflationary currency. “

NeosCoin Coin Trading

NeosCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex and Bleutrade. It is not presently possible to purchase NeosCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NeosCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NeosCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for NeosCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeosCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.