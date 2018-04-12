Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,587 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.41% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,074,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 508,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 75,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 300,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEPS stock remained flat at $$9.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 120,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,256. The firm has a market cap of $531.38, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $13.20.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Herman Kotze acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke bought 70,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $756,876.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 195,500 shares of company stock worth $2,036,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

