Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

UEPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 96,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $539.91, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke acquired 53,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $521,932.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Herman Kotze acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 195,500 shares of company stock worth $2,036,511. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

