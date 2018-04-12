Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have $11.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UEPS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of UEPS opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $531.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke bought 53,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $521,932.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Herman Kotze bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 195,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,511. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,135 shares in the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,044,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 323,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 136,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 75,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 300,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 68,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

