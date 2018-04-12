Net Element International (NETE) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.27

Media stories about Net Element International (NASDAQ:NETE) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Net Element International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5671597385591 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Net Element International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NETE stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $27.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Net Element International has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Net Element International Company Profile

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company worldwide. It operates in three segments: North America Transaction Solutions, Mobile Solutions, and Online Solutions. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services that businesses require to accept cashless transaction for retail card-present, e-commerce, or card-not-present mail order/telephone order transactions; and Aptito, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) platform, which includes hospitality, mobile POS, and small to medium sized business retail POS applications, as well as offers mobile payment and merchant back office reporting services, and merchant performance analytical tools.

