Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Raised by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 675,267 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,673,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $321,187,000 after buying an additional 506,700 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 402,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 400,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,934,754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,396,000 after buying an additional 354,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.25. 10,204,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,331,086. The stock has a market cap of $129,347.01, a PE ratio of 247.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Netflix has a 12-month low of $138.66 and a 12-month high of $333.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Netflix from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush set a $93.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray lifted their price target on Netflix to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs set a $315.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.71.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,125,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A George Battle sold 10,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $2,769,978.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,129 shares of company stock valued at $121,091,506. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

