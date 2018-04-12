Netflix (NFLX) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.71.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.88. 2,923,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,200,203. The stock has a market cap of $129,347.01, a P/E ratio of 242.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $138.66 and a fifty-two week high of $333.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.99, for a total value of $524,409.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,954,314.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.92, for a total transaction of $218,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $223,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 448,129 shares of company stock worth $121,091,506. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 76,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

