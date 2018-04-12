Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Issues Earnings Results

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million.

Shares of NLST stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77. Netlist has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -1.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLST. Zacks Investment Research raised Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Netlist from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

