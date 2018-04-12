Netlist (NLST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,193,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,734,561 shares.The stock last traded at $0.24 and had previously closed at $0.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Netlist from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netlist stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.99% of Netlist worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/netlist-nlst-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.